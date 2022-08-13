Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.86. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 107,641 shares traded.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 157,281 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

