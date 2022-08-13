Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of PEB opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 241,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 480,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 622.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 53,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,930,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

