Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $25.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after acquiring an additional 781,646 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

