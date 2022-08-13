Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Penn National Gaming Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

