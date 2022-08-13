Peraso (PRSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

