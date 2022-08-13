Phillip D. Yeager Purchases 28,339 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hub Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $85.84 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
