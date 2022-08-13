Phoenix Motor (PEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix Motor has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

