Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 4,732 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 8.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $226,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

