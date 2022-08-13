Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ping Identity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ping Identity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.