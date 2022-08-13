Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $28.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PING has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 1,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

