Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.82.

PING stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 164.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

