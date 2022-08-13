Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to $69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.54.

PNW opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

