Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.35. Poshmark shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 8,810 shares traded.

The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Poshmark

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851. 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Poshmark by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Poshmark by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Trading Down 8.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $916.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.