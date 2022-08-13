Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

