Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $14.00. Primo Water shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 13,021 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Primo Water Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water ( NASDAQ:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

