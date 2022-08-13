Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $14.00. Primo Water shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 13,021 shares.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after buying an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 2,299,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -707.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

