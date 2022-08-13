Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.17. Approximately 1,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.