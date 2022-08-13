Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.31

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 13676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,152,170.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 498.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 261,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

