ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.08

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 604082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

