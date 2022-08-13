Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MOH opened at $332.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.75 and a 52 week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.