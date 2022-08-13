Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,241 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.09. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

