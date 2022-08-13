Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,942 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Kyndryl stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $52.00.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
