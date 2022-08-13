Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,942 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kyndryl Stock Performance

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.