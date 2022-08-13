Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 530 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.4 %

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

NYSE:IR opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

