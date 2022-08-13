Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $26,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 67.5% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
