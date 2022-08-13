Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $26,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 67.5% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

