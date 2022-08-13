Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $26,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.