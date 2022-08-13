Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $26,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.