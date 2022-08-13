Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $26,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.