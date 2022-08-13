Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $26,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NYSE:WH opened at $71.08 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.