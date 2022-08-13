Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $27,000 in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,223,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,085 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

