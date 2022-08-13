Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $28,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.