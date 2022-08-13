Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $26,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.8 %

UA stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

