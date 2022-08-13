Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $28,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,251 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
Shares of MVT stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $17.22.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
