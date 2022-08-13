Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $28,000 Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 455,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $536.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

