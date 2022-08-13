Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $34.33 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.