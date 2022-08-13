Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 44.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.2% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

NYSE WMK opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

Weis Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

