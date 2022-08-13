Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVF opened at $5.84 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.