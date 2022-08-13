Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GBF opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.05.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
