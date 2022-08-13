Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $26,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

