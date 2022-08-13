Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $27,000 Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NOMD opened at $19.41 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

