Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $28,000 Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 53.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Xencor

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

