Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 997 ($12.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 994.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,053.89. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company has a market cap of £27.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,444.93.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

