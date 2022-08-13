Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to $69.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

