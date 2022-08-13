PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $31.50

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $29.27. PureTech Health shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

PureTech Health Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PureTech Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

