Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Issued By Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATA. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lowered their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.86.

TSE:ATA opened at C$46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.60 and a 52-week high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

