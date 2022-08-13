Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Issued By Oppenheimer

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aterian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Aterian’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Aterian stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $208.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $61,012.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $61,012.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aterian by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 226,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aterian by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

