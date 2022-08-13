Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Issued By Oppenheimer

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

NYSE BBAI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

