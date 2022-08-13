Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Doma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Doma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Doma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMA. Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Doma Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $317.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doma by 208.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 538,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Doma by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Doma by 48.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doma

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,843,606 shares in the company, valued at $33,968,960.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.