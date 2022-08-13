Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

