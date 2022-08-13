Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for FibroGen, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. FibroGen has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FibroGen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,317,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,081,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,349,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,387,000 after buying an additional 313,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

