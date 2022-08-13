Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 5.35. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

