Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05.

BDTX opened at $3.92 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $168,423.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

